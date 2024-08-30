GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government teacher ‘ends life’ in Kuppam

Published - August 30, 2024 09:06 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A senior teacher, Sridevi (48), working at the ZP High School in Kuppam on Friday morning reportedly committed suicide by jumping into the Bangarunattam village tank on the outskirts of Kuppam.

According to the police, the teacher, who got married last year had given birth to twins on August 3. In the morning, she had boarded the autorickshaw as usual to attend school. However, she seemed to move towards the village tank. Some youth tried to rescue the teacher from the water body, but in vain. Her body was shifted to government hospital in Kuppam for autopsy. Family disputes are suspected to be the reason behind her extreme step. A case was registered. Those suffering with suicidal tendencies can Dial 100

