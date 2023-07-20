Government teacher ‘cheats’ unemployed youth of ₹10 lakh in A.P.’s Bobbili; BSP seeks his arrest

July 20, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Vizianagaram district in-charge Soru Sambayya and a few unemployed youth on Thursday staged a protest near Bobbili police station and MRO office seeking the immediate arrest of Chintala Simhachalam, a government teacher who allegedly took ₹10 lakh by promising government jobs to a number of unemployed youth in Bobbili and the surrounding areas.

Speaking to media, Mr. Soru Sambayya alleged that Mr. Simhachalam and family members took ₹10 lakh from Karri Prabhavati by promising jobs to her family members. When she demanded that they return the amount, he and family members allegedly attacked her.

Ms. Prabhavati said the police registered an FIR but is yet to arrest Mr. Simhachalam although she had submitted evidence.

