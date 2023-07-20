ADVERTISEMENT

Government teacher ‘cheats’ unemployed youth of ₹10 lakh in A.P.’s Bobbili; BSP seeks his arrest

July 20, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

BSP activists and unemployed youth staging protest in Bobbili on Thursday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Vizianagaram district in-charge Soru Sambayya and a few unemployed youth on Thursday staged a protest near Bobbili police station and MRO office seeking the immediate arrest of Chintala Simhachalam, a government teacher who allegedly took ₹10 lakh by promising government jobs to a number of unemployed youth in Bobbili and the surrounding areas.

Speaking to media, Mr. Soru Sambayya alleged that Mr. Simhachalam and family members took ₹10 lakh from Karri Prabhavati by promising jobs to her family members. When she demanded that they return the amount, he and family members allegedly attacked her.

Ms. Prabhavati said the police registered an FIR but is yet to arrest Mr. Simhachalam although she had submitted evidence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US