HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government teacher ‘cheats’ unemployed youth of ₹10 lakh in A.P.’s Bobbili; BSP seeks his arrest

July 20, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
BSP activists and unemployed youth staging protest in Bobbili on Thursday.

BSP activists and unemployed youth staging protest in Bobbili on Thursday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Vizianagaram district in-charge Soru Sambayya and a few unemployed youth on Thursday staged a protest near Bobbili police station and MRO office seeking the immediate arrest of Chintala Simhachalam, a government teacher who allegedly took ₹10 lakh by promising government jobs to a number of unemployed youth in Bobbili and the surrounding areas.

Speaking to media, Mr. Soru Sambayya alleged that Mr. Simhachalam and family members took ₹10 lakh from Karri Prabhavati by promising jobs to her family members. When she demanded that they return the amount, he and family members allegedly attacked her.

Ms. Prabhavati said the police registered an FIR but is yet to arrest Mr. Simhachalam although she had submitted evidence.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.