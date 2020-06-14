Government targeting TDP leaders, says Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

14 June 2020 23:06 IST

‘We will move Human Rights Commission’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday decided to lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission (HRC), denouncing the manner in which party deputy leader in the Assembly and Tekkali MLA K. Atchannaidu was arrested ignoring his medical condition, following which he developed bleeding from a surgical wound.

“Mr. Atchannaidu may have to undergo a second surgery because of the wicked and illegal act of the YSRCP government. The TDP will not rest until the culprits are booked and punished,” TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said.

Addressing elected party representatives and village committee in-charges via video link, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Atchannaidu, who had undergone a surgery, was forced to travel by road. “It reflects the demonic rule in the State.”

“At a time when COVID-19 is spreading fast, the government is targeting TDP leaders,” he said, and cited the arrest of another party leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his son in Anantapur.

“Both Mr. Atchannaidu and Mr. Prabhakar Reddy have neither succumbed to the YSRCP’s intimidatory tactics nor fallen for the lure of money,” Mr. Naidu said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s one-year rule was full of human rights violations, abuse of power, fabricated cases and illegal arrests, he alleged.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking revenge on the Opposition leaders for exposing his party’s massive scams ranging from sand to liquor to coronavirus testing kits,” he charged.

Mr. Naidu exhorted the cadres to be bold and expose the ruling party’s “corrupt practices and excesses” in all the Assembly segments in the State.

“Besides condemning the YSRCP’s maniacal policies, every leader should confront the ruling party leaders’ mafia activities involving sand, land, wine and mines,” he added.