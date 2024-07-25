GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government taking steps to fill vacant posts in government institutions: Lokesh

There are 22,776 posts lying vacant in various government institutions, and 4,557 in aided institution; out of the total vacancies, 16,347 posts will be filled through Mega DSC, he says

Published - July 25, 2024 08:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Human Resource Development N. Lokesh.

Minister for Human Resource Development N. Lokesh.

Minister for Human Resources Development N. Lokesh on Thursday told the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly that the government was taking steps to fill vacant posts in government institutions.

Mr. Lokesh was replying to a question by YSRCP MLAs B. Siva Prasada Reddy and others. The YSRCP MLAs were not present in the House, but the Minister replied to the question posed during the Question Hour.

Mr. Lokesh said 22,776 posts were lying vacant in various government institutions, and 4,557 vacancies in aided institutions. Out of the total vacancies, the government would fill 16,347 posts through the Mega DSC, 2024. The remaining 6,429 vacancies would be filled by way of promotions, he said,

Inquiry into TDR Bonds

Replying to the question by TDP MLAs A. Radhakrishna and  M. Mala Kondaiah, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana said the State government would initiate an inquiry into the irregularities in the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) Bonds during the YSRCP rule in the State.

There were allegations that irregularities had been committed in the issuance of TDR Bonds in Tanuku, Guntur, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. A total of 3,301 TDRs were issued during 2019-2024 across the Stat in 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Five instances of irregularities were brought to the notice of the government following which three officials were suspended in the Tanuku Municipality. In some cases, the TDR Bonds were kept in abeyance, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.