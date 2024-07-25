Government taking steps to fill vacant posts in government institutions: Lokesh

Minister for Human Resources Development N. Lokesh on Thursday told the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly that the government was taking steps to fill vacant posts in government institutions.

Mr. Lokesh was replying to a question by YSRCP MLAs B. Siva Prasada Reddy and others. The YSRCP MLAs were not present in the House, but the Minister replied to the question posed during the Question Hour.

Mr. Lokesh said 22,776 posts were lying vacant in various government institutions, and 4,557 vacancies in aided institutions. Out of the total vacancies, the government would fill 16,347 posts through the Mega DSC, 2024. The remaining 6,429 vacancies would be filled by way of promotions, he said,

Inquiry into TDR Bonds

Replying to the question by TDP MLAs A. Radhakrishna and M. Mala Kondaiah, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana said the State government would initiate an inquiry into the irregularities in the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) Bonds during the YSRCP rule in the State.

There were allegations that irregularities had been committed in the issuance of TDR Bonds in Tanuku, Guntur, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. A total of 3,301 TDRs were issued during 2019-2024 across the Stat in 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Five instances of irregularities were brought to the notice of the government following which three officials were suspended in the Tanuku Municipality. In some cases, the TDR Bonds were kept in abeyance, he added.