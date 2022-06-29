Government support for Arya Vysya community lauded in Vizianagaram

The State government has taken several measures for the welfare of the Arya Vysya community in the State by sanctioning funds for self-employment programmes, Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy said on Tuesday.

The MLA made the observations while attending the oath-taking ceremony of the new members of the district unit of the Arya Vysya Sangham as the chief guest along with AP State Arya Vysya Mahasabha chairman Mukkala Dwarakanath.

The MLA referred to the disbursement of ₹70 crore for the community in the last few years. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is providing many opportunities for political and economic progress of the Arya Vysya community. Rebuilding the Arya Vysya Mahasabha and construction of community halls in the State is the need of the hour,” he said.

Vizianagaram Arya Vysya Association new president K. Srinivasa Rao, general secretary M. Viseswara Rao and treasurer K. Mahesh vowed to strengthen the organisation in all mandals by taking up charitable activities.

Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president Kapuganti Prakash spoke about the welfare activities taken up by the association members in the last few years.