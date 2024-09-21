Government should take up caste census immediately, says BSP State coordinator

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State coordinator and former DGP of Andhra Pradesh J. Purnachandra Rao on Saturday asked the State government to take up caste census immediately as around 200 castes of backward classes (BCs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs) could not get representation in legislature in the seven decades.

Along with BSP State president B. Paramjyothy, he released a book ‘Kula Andhra Pradesh’, to highlight the dominance of a few castes in State politics, although their population was below 10 percent in the State.

“As many as 111 backward classes were never considered for MLA and MP posts since 1952 when the first election took place in united A.P.. That is why, we are demanding the government to take up caste census so that the most neglected communities would get political power at least in future. The leaders of those communities must be considered for nominated posts, MLC and Rajya Sabha seats which were given only to affluent families in the State,” said Mr. Purnachandra Rao.

Mr. Paramjyothy said that democracy was in the grip of only a few families which were not allowing others to grow in the State. Former MLA Lake Rajarao, BSP State secretary Somu Rambabu said that the unity among BCs, SCs and STs was the need of the hour to question the undemocratic policies of major political parties.

Mr. Rambabu said that the party had taken up the issue seriously and planned to hold a maha dharna in Vijayawada on October 9th on the eve of BSP founder Kanshiram’s death anniversary. The party leaders B. Krishna, K. Ram and others were also present.

