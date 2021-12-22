Government should revoke OTS scheme, says Velagapudi

‘It is only a ploy to harass the poor and earn some money to fund welfare schemes’

The State government should immediately revoke the OTS (one time settlement) scheme, as it is not only a ploy to harass the poor, but also to earn some money to fund its welfare schemes by training the guns on the poor, said Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu from the Telugu Desam Party(TDP).

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that during the TDP rule about 80,000 pattas were given to the poor and the locking period of two years has been completed by 2018. But despite that the government is not registering the pattas and now it has floated the OTS scheme to make some money, he said.

During TDP rule, the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had announced the pattas measuring up to 100 sq yds free of cost to the poor. From 100 to 500 sq yds a nominal registration value on the base price was fixed varying from 7.5% to a maximum of 30%, he said.

“But the YSRCP government has announced free only up to 75 sq yds and is levying 75% on land measuring from 75 to 150 sq yds and 100% on lands measuring from 150 to 300 and above sq yds,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Babu.

He also criticised the State government for superimposing the photo of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the bond stamp papers.