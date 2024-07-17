GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government should protect BSNL, other public sector industries: Jana Vignana Vedika

Protection of public sector units would prevent private companies from fleecing public money, says association’s national general secretary

Published - July 17, 2024 06:53 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Vignana Vedika national general secretary M.V.R. Krishnaji and the association’s Vizianagaram district president E. Anand on Wednesday asked the Union government to take immediate steps for the protection of BSNL and other public sector industries in the country as disinvestment would lead to monopoly of private companies over many sectors, including telecom and others.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Krishnaji said that the protection of public sector units would prevent private companies from fleecing public money. He accused that the BJP government was adopting a divide and rule policy and dragging religion in its day-to-day administration and policies.

The association’s national secretary G. Appala Naidu and district general secretary U. Shanti Kumari said that the association had been striving hard to inculcate scientific temperament among the people as political leaders were polluting their minds. The association’s Vizianagaram city president Shingam Shivaj and city general secretary P. Shanmukha Rao and others were present.

