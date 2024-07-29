GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government should implement Talliki Vandanam scheme immediately, says YSRCP leader

Thousands of women eagerly waiting for the financial assistance of ₹15,000 for the studies of their children, says Yenni Dhanunjay

Published - July 29, 2024 07:25 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP State joint secretary Yenni Dhanunjay.

YSRCP State joint secretary Yenni Dhanunjay.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State joint secretary and north Andhra president of National Backward Classes Federation Yenni Dhanunjay on Monday asked the State government to implement the Talliki Vandanam scheme immediately as thousands of women were eagerly waiting for the financial assistance of ₹15,000 for the studies of their children.

In a press release, he said that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government used to pay the amount of Amma Vodi scheme in the month of June to enable mothers to pay school fees, buy books and other materials.

Mr. Dhanunjay said that women who belonged to Backward Classes and Scheduled Caste communities were the most vulnerable as they would not have the necessary source of income to pay fees for their children studying in private schools. He asked the government to announce the date of payment immediately and instill confidence among the mothers.

