Government should hold talks with Anganwadi workers immediately: Former Minister

December 26, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Rajam in-charge Kondru Muralimohan on Tuesday urged the State government to immediately hold talks with agitating Anganwadi workers who began pressing for their demands 15 days ago.

While extending solidarity to protesting workers in Rajam, he alleged that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government failed to enhance their wages despite making tall promises during his padayatra ahead of the 2019 general elections. He claimed that the then TDP government increased their wages from ₹4,200 to ₹10,500 during the 2014-19 regime but the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government could not do justice for them in the last four and half years.

Mr. Muralimohan also alleged that the present government could not construct 17,984 proposed new centers in the State.