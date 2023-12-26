GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government should hold talks with Anganwadi workers immediately: Former Minister

December 26, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan participating in the protest organised by the Anganwadi workers in Rajam of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan participating in the protest organised by the Anganwadi workers in Rajam of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Rajam in-charge Kondru Muralimohan on Tuesday urged the State government to immediately hold talks with agitating Anganwadi workers who began pressing for their demands 15 days ago.

While extending solidarity to protesting workers in Rajam, he alleged that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government failed to enhance their wages despite making tall promises during his padayatra ahead of the 2019 general elections. He claimed that the then TDP government increased their wages from ₹4,200 to ₹10,500 during the 2014-19 regime but the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government could not do justice for them in the last four and half years.

Mr. Muralimohan also alleged that the present government could not construct 17,984 proposed new centers in the State.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.