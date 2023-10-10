Government should establish cashew board immediately: Andhra Pradesh CPI(M) secretary

October 10, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

CPI(M) State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao on October 10 asked the State government to establish cashew board immediately to protect the interests of thousands of farmers of Srikakulam district and other parts of Andhra Pradesh. CPI(M) Srikakulam district D. Govinda Rao organised a State-level meeting in Palasa to discuss the grievances of cashew farmers.

Mr. Rao alleged that the Union government had given many concessions for importing of cashew nuts from African countries and it led to fall in prices in Srikakulam too. He demanded at least ₹16,000 minimum support price per quintal of cashew so that the farmers would not incur losses.

CPIM district Secretary Govinda Rao, Srikakulam cashew farmers association president Teppala Ajaykumar alleged that public representatives including Minister for Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appala Raju were maintaining stoic silence although more than 50,000 farmers were depending on cashew cultivation. CPI(M) leaders Bhaviri Krishnamurthy, Rythu Sangham State vice-president Suryanarayana and its district secretary K. Mohana Rao were present.

