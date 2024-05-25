Government should bear medical expenses of Polavaram project victim who made suicide bid: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) has demanded the government bear the full medical expenses of Vundamatla Sitaramaiah, a farmer who allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at the Polavaram Project Office at Dowleswaram, in East Godavari district on Friday, after his plea seeking Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) compensation fell on deaf ears.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, in a statement issued here on Saturday, May 25, said that Mr. Sitaramaiah, a native of Devipatnam village in Alluri Sitharama Raju district gave away two acres of agricultural land and a house for the construction of Polavaram project. On Friday, the farmer went to Rajamahendravaram and submitted a representation at the Polavaram Project Office, seeking compensation for his land and house.

In his representation, Mr. Sitaramaiah sought the government give him a house, five cents of land, and ₹6.3 lakh as per the R&R package norms, adding that he had been making rounds to the project office for the last five years seeking the compensation.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said 73-year-old Sitaramaiah had consumed pesticide at the project office as he was dejected that the government failed to keep up its promise of granting him the compensation.

The victim was admitted to a hospital and was battling for life, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said and demanded the government bear the full medical expenses and extend necessary help to Mr. Sitaramaiah’s family.

Alleging that the Centre and the State governments have been deceiving the Polavaram project victims for the last few years, he said not even 20% of the compensation was paid to the victims.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao demanded the Centre extend the R&R package to all the victims in the project-affected habitations. Despite several agitations by the CPI(M), Adivasi Hakkula Sangham and other organisations, the TDP and the YSRCP governments have failed to pay compensation to the project victims, Mr. Srinivasa Rao claimed.

Persons battling suicidal thoughts may ‘Dial 100’ for help.