Government schools in Sri Sathya Sai district to have ‘nutrition gardens’

Sri Sathya Sai district Collector T.S. Chetan has asked the officials to initiate measures to develop “nutrition gardens” in all government schools by involving the teachers, students, parents, and residents of the respective villages.

The Collector held a meeting with the officials of education, panchayat raj, horticulture, and revenue departments on the implementation of the nutritional food gardens programme in 121 government schools in the district.

“As part of the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Nutrition Empowerment Scheme, steps should be taken to develop nutrition gardens in every school. The technical assistance, training, seeds, fertilizers, and logistics support would be provided by science centres, agriculture, horticulture and forest departments,” the Collector said.

Mr. Chetan said that activities such as construction of boundary walls and land levelling could be undertaken under the MGNREGS. Programmes should be organised to evoke students’ interest in gardening. Awareness sessions should be conducted so that the students can cultivate sunflowers, corn, pumpkin, tomatoes, and potatoes in the vacant spaces on the school premises.

The Collector maintained that practical sessions on gardening should be conducted through eco-clubs. He sought the officials of the allied departments to focus on the concept as it would assist the effective implementation of the midday meal scheme in government schools, apart from creating awareness among students about the importance of gardening and nutrition.