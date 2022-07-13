Government schools closed for relief camps 

A herd of 106 cattle stranded in an island was rescued on a punt

Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla on Wednesday declared holidays for 37 government schools for converting their buildings into relief camps as part of Godavari flood relief operations.

Those to be evacuated from the flood-hit islands and low-lying areas would be accommodated in these government schools. By Wednesday, as many as 43 relief camps were set up, providing food and shelter to the affected people.

In a rescue operation carried out by the Fisheries Department, a herd of 106 cattle was saved from a flooded island on which they were stranded near Kapileswarapuram.