Government school teacher booked under POCSO Act

April 20, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - BANTUMILLI (KRISHNA DIST)

The Bantumilli police registered a case against a government school teacher, Ramanand Sagar, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for allegedly misbehaving with an eight-year-old girl, in Krishna district. The accused allegedly misbehaved with the girl in the classroom. The issue came into light when the Class 2 student opened up about the behaviour of the teacher to her parents on Saturday.

Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Md. Abdul Subhan, said that that a search party has been launched to arrest the teacher. Investigation is on, the DSP said.