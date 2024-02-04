GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government school students can do wonders, says AP School Education Commissioner

Mr. Suresh Kumar added that environment and ambience would also play a vital role in the improvement of academic standards

February 04, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Srinivasa Rao K 9774
AP School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar felicitating Jammu School headmaster Mantri Rammohana Rao in school premises of Vizianagaram on Sunday. Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar on Sunday said that the government school students can also do wonders if teachers put special focus to identify their hidden talents.

He felicitated the Jammu School headmaster Mantri Rammohana Rao for putting special efforts to get the national-level award, ‘Swacha Vidyalaya Puraskar’ from the Union government. He visited the school, located on the outskirts and lauded Mr. Rammohana Rao’s initiative in providing all facilities and developing greenery in the premises.

Mr. Suresh said that the environment and ambience would also play a vital role in the improvement of academic standards. He said that the Nadu-Nedu programme ensured a remarkable change in the government schools which were providing education at par with the corporate schools.

