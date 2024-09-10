ADVERTISEMENT

Government revokes suspension of Naidu’s former PS P Srinivasa Rao

Published - September 10, 2024 03:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Srinivasa Rao was earlier suspended on charges of unauthorised absence and leaving the country without prior sanction and permission

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The State government has revoked the suspension of Assistant Secretary to government P. Srinivasa Rao. The govenrment also reinstated him into service and posted him as Assistant Secretary to government in the Planning Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through GO 1560 issued on Monday, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad said that the period of suspension from September 29, 2023, to August 6,  2024 was regularised.  The suspension period would be considered as ‘on duty’.

During the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) tenure in the State, Mr. Srinivasa Rao was suspended on charges of unauthorized absence from duties and leaving the country without prior sanction and permission in violation of A.P.C.S. (Conduct) Rules, 1964. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The then government  after receipt of the written statement of defence from Mr. Srinivasa Rao appointed an Inquiring Authority in January 2024. The Inquiry Authority submitted its report.   The Inquiring Authority submitted its report in August 2024 with findings that the charges framed against Mr.  P.Srinivasa Rao were partially proved. The government issued orders on September 9 exonerating Mr.  P.Srinivasa Rao from the part of the charge proved against him and dropped further action with a warning to be more careful and not to repeat such instances in future. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government in the GO  1560 issued on Monday revoked the suspension of Mr. Srinivasa Rao and reinstated him into service.

Mr.   Srinivasa Rao served as personal assistant to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during 2014-19. He has been accused of playing a key role in the State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam, in which Mr. Naidu was arrested a year ago. The then State government alleged that Mr. Srinivasa Rao fled to the US to evade investigation in the case. Notably, the Income Tax officials conducted raids on Mr. Srinivas Rao’s residence and other premises over five days in February 2020. It was reported then that the IT officials recovered “incriminating evidence” from him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US