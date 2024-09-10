Government revokes suspension of Naidu’s former PS P Srinivasa Rao

The State government has revoked the suspension of Assistant Secretary to government P. Srinivasa Rao. The govenrment also reinstated him into service and posted him as Assistant Secretary to government in the Planning Department.

Through GO 1560 issued on Monday, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad said that the period of suspension from September 29, 2023, to August 6, 2024 was regularised. The suspension period would be considered as ‘on duty’.

During the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) tenure in the State, Mr. Srinivasa Rao was suspended on charges of unauthorized absence from duties and leaving the country without prior sanction and permission in violation of A.P.C.S. (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

The then government after receipt of the written statement of defence from Mr. Srinivasa Rao appointed an Inquiring Authority in January 2024. The Inquiry Authority submitted its report. The Inquiring Authority submitted its report in August 2024 with findings that the charges framed against Mr. P.Srinivasa Rao were partially proved. The government issued orders on September 9 exonerating Mr. P.Srinivasa Rao from the part of the charge proved against him and dropped further action with a warning to be more careful and not to repeat such instances in future.

The government in the GO 1560 issued on Monday revoked the suspension of Mr. Srinivasa Rao and reinstated him into service.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao served as personal assistant to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during 2014-19. He has been accused of playing a key role in the State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam, in which Mr. Naidu was arrested a year ago. The then State government alleged that Mr. Srinivasa Rao fled to the US to evade investigation in the case. Notably, the Income Tax officials conducted raids on Mr. Srinivas Rao’s residence and other premises over five days in February 2020. It was reported then that the IT officials recovered “incriminating evidence” from him.