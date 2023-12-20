Government releases ₹42 crore under Videshi Vidya Deevena and Civil Services Protsahakam schemes in Andhra Pradesh

December 20, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday released ₹41.59 crore towards Videshi Vidya Deevena and ₹1.05 crore for Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam schemes.

While the Videshi Vidya Deevena aims at helping 390 students pursue their education overseas, the Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam helps 106 aspirants appearing for the UPSC examination. The total amount released is ₹42.64 crore.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released the amounts directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, at his camp office at Tadepalli near here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government had been implementing the Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme to prevent the parents of aspirants from falling into a debt trap. The Civil Services Protsahakam was being released for the first time.

He said that the government was also reimbursing ₹9.5 crore towards the fees for 51 students who had gained admission in U.S. universities and colleges. The government had so far spent ₹107 crore for 408 students pursuing their education overseas. The government had also been extending financial assistance to the SC, ST, BC, minority and EBC students, whose annual income did not exceed ₹8 lakh, he said.

“By implementing the schemes in saturation mode, the government hopes to reach out to the beneficiaries,” the Chief Minister said.

“Unlike the TDP government, which had dumped 3,326 students by not clearing arrears of ₹318 crore for the year 2016-17, the YSRCP government has been implementing the scheme with sincerity and transparency,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Under the Videshi Vidya scheme, the government would reimburse fees of up to ₹1.25 crore each to the SC, ST, BC and minority students and up to ₹1 crore each to the EBC students who pursue higher education in 21 diverse faculties in 350 educational institutions affiliated to 50 universities abroad listed in the QS World University and Times Higher Education rankings, he said.

Under the Civil Services Protsahakam, the SC, ST, BC, EBC and minority aspirants who clear their preliminary examination would be given an incentive of ₹1 lakh each and ₹ 50,000 each after passing the main examination.

A few beneficiaries participated in the programme virtually, and thanked the government for supporting them.

Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Social Welfare) G. Jayalakshmi, Minority Welfare Secretary A. Md. Imtiaz, Social Welfare Director Vijaya Krishnan, and APHEC Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy were among those present.