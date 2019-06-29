Government reduces security cover for Naidu

After reducing the security cover for the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s family members, the State government “drastically scaled down” the security cover to Mr. Naidu on Friday.

According to information, the government pulled out two Chief Security Officers (CSOs), Bhadraaiah and Subbarayudu.

The government even withdrew three RIs and 15 security personnel who were part of the former Chief Minister’s security team. For the last 10 years, an Additional SP, a Deputy SP and three RIs were part of the security team. The government, instead, deputed a DSP rank officer “temporarily”.

Two teams of 2-plus-2 constables would be the new security team.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, at a meeting with Mr. Naidu, recalled that former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy also reduced the security to Mr. Naidu.

The issue was brought to the notice of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by then Parliamentary Party leader K. Yerrannaidu. Dr. Manmohan Singh asked then Home Minister Shivraj Patil to take necessary steps. He also commented that Mr. Naidu was an important leader in the country. Immediately, Z-plus security was restored and NSG security cover was provided, they recalled.

They saw a motive behind reducing the security to the former Chief Minister, who faces a threat. “Are they playing with the safety of a person who served as Chief Minister and a key leader in the country? What is the agenda behind it?” they asked.

It may be recalled that the security has been substantially reduced for Mr. Naidu's family. His son Nara Lokesh has been deprived of his Z category security and has been provided four armed gunmen instead. The security for Mr Naidu's other family members has also been withdrawn. It was reported that the former Chief Minister and his family were not apprised of the decision, which has been taken when Mr Naidu and his family were not in the country.

The Intelligence officials said that security has been provided for Mr. Naidu as per the recommendations of the Security Review Committee.