Government ready to give industry-wise incentives under ‘Early Bird’ offer, says Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath

February 25, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Information Technology and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said on Saturday that the Andhra Pradesh Government was ready to provide industry-wise incentives under the ‘Early Bird’ offer to the investors who start their operations within six months of signing an MoU at the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) to be organised here on March 3 and 4.

“Since Andhra Pradesh has the largest coastline in the country after Gujarat, the State has bright prospects for industrial development along the coast, and the government is leaving no stone unturned to make it possible,” Mr. Amarnath said while addressing the media at the YSR Congress Party office here.

He said 6,500 delegates from all over the world had already registered their names to participate in the GIS.

“Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, GMR Group proprietor and representatives of Tata and Adani groups will participate in the summit,” the Minister said.

MSME dues

Referring to reports in a Telugu daily, the Minister said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to clear pending dues of incentives to the MSMEs recently. It could not be done as the code of conduct for the MLC elections came into force. The government would clear the dues after the GIS, he said.

“The government had provided financial support of ₹3,000 crore to the small-scale industries in the form of subsidies, waiver of electricity charges and others. Besides, it had also provided ₹900 crore under the ‘Restart’ package during the COVID-19 pandemic period,” the Minister said, and alleged that the reports in the Telugu daily were aimed at maligning the image of the government.