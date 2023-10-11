Government pushing reforms in education sector to produce global graduates: Botcha

October 11, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday said the Government was pushing reforms in the education sector as part of its endeavour to produce global graduates from the educational institutions in the State.

Speaking at “Rasasvada: Celebrating Educational Excellence” organised by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to felicitate colleges and Universities that secured A, A+ and A++ grades in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation and institutions that achieved ranks below 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Minister said the government had ushered in international curriculum in schools and colleges which would help students elevate their position to international standards of education.

He also participated in an interactive session with students.

APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said the council had launched a series of initiatives, and asked colleges to be informed about them and also engage actively. Pointing to the fact that the number of institutions achieving NAAC Accreditation had gone up, compared to the previous cycle of accreditations, Prof. Hemachandra Reddy said the government had been extending its support to all the institutions through the Quality Assurance Cell established by the Council. Underscoring the need for collaboration between the institutions, he said it would result in strengthening of the higher education landscape in the State.

Council Vice-Chairman V. Rama Mohana Rao said it was important for the educational institutions to realise the need to elevate the NAAC and NIRF grading. He said a multi-disciplinary approach was necessary to deliver educational excellence.

APSCHE Vice-Chairperson P. Uma Maheswari Devi urged universities to prioritise research and innovation to raise the educational standards in the State.

Academic Officer of APSCHE G. Mathew Srirangam, Vice-Chancellor of Yogi Vemana University Chinta Sudhakar, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Kakinada GVR Prasada Raju, Vice-Chancellors of other universities, Principals of various colleges in the State attended the programme.