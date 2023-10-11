HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government pushing reforms in education sector to produce global graduates: Botcha

International curriculum in institutions will enhance students’ learning, turning them into global graduates, opines the Minister

October 11, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Education Botcha Satyanarayana speaking at the event.

Minister of Education Botcha Satyanarayana speaking at the event. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday said the Government was pushing reforms in the education sector as part of its endeavour to produce global graduates from the educational institutions in the State.

Speaking at “Rasasvada: Celebrating Educational Excellence” organised by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to felicitate colleges and Universities that secured A, A+ and A++ grades in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation and institutions that achieved ranks below 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Minister said the government had ushered in international curriculum in schools and colleges which would help students elevate their position to international standards of education.

He also participated in an interactive session with students.

APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said the council had launched a series of initiatives, and asked colleges to be informed about them and also engage actively. Pointing to the fact that the number of institutions achieving NAAC Accreditation had gone up, compared to the previous cycle of accreditations, Prof. Hemachandra Reddy said the government had been extending its support to all the institutions through the Quality Assurance Cell established by the Council. Underscoring the need for collaboration between the institutions, he said it would result in strengthening of the higher education landscape in the State.

Council Vice-Chairman V. Rama Mohana Rao said it was important for the educational institutions to realise the need to elevate the NAAC and NIRF grading. He said a multi-disciplinary approach was necessary to deliver educational excellence.

APSCHE Vice-Chairperson P. Uma Maheswari Devi urged universities to prioritise research and innovation to raise the educational standards in the State.

Academic Officer of APSCHE G. Mathew Srirangam, Vice-Chancellor of Yogi Vemana University Chinta Sudhakar, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Kakinada GVR Prasada Raju, Vice-Chancellors of other universities, Principals of various colleges in the State attended the programme.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.