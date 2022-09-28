A.P. government proactive in providing positive industrial atmosphere, says Jagan

‘Administrative permission given to various industries to invest ₹72,800 crore with a potential to create 20,000 jobs’

The Andhra Pradesh government has given administrative permission to various industries to invest ₹72,800 crore, which, upon commissioning, have the potential of creating 20,000 jobs and increasing exports from the present ₹1.70 lakh crore to ₹3.40 lakh crore, according to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Inaugurating the third factory of Ramco Cements set up with an investment of ₹2,500 crore and creating 1,000 jobs, in Kolimigundla mandal’s Kalavatala village in the district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said this was the first phase of the plant and it would soon be expanded to provide more jobs.

“All this is possible only due to the active support of the State government. The new industries now need to provide 75% of jobs to the locals,” the Chief Minister said.

EoDB ranking

“Andhra Pradesh has become the best State in the country for the third consecutive year in the Ease-of-Doing-Business (EoDB) rankings. The government has been providing dynamic support to creating a positive industrial atmosphere, and the same can be gauged by the recent opening of several industries,” he said.

After Greenko’s 5,400 MW pumped storage renewable energy project that had begun work four months ago at Pinnapuram in Kurnool district by providing 2,600 jobs, permission was given to ArcelorMittal, Adani, Indosolar, and other industrial groups for energy and other projects in the Rayalaseema region, Mr. Jagan Mohan Relddy said.

Appeal to farmers

He called upon the farmers to come forward and give their land for a 33-year or 50-year lease for the green energy projects, for which the lease amount had been enhanced to ₹30,000 per year per acre and with a 5% enhancement clause every three years, with the State Government entering into an agreement with the farmers if they have fallow lands.

Industrial growth rate in 2020-21 touched 11.43%, one of the highest in the country due to the pro-industry policies, he said, and added that recently Grasim Industry opened its plant by investing ₹1.000 crore and providing 1,150 jobs.

“Apache Footwear will create 10,000 jobs by investing ₹700 crore in Chittoor / Pulivendula; TCL panel manufacturing unit will come up with an investment of ₹1,700 and create 3,100 jobs; and APC Tyres manufacturing unit will come up in Visakhapatnam with an investment of ₹2,200 crore,” he said.

Four new ports

The State government was taking all steps to add four new ports, in addition to the existing six, at Bhavanapadu, Machilipatnam, Kakinada, and Ramayapatnam, he said.

“The Kolimigundla plant will have two million tonne of clinker and three million tonne of cement grinding capacity, taking the total capacity of the group to 21 million tonne in seven plants,” said its Managing Director P.R. Venkatrama Raja.

Minister of Industries Gudivada Amarnath spoke. District Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon was present.