Government permits APPSC to fill around 945 Group-II vacant posts

The Finance Department, through GO. 98 issued on August 28 this year, had approved recruitments to 508 Group-II posts and now the government has given permission to fill another 212 Group-II vacant posts, through a fresh GO issued on October 20.

October 21, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA 

The Hindu Bureau

            

Group-II services aspirants have a reason to cheer this festival season. The Government has given its nod to fill nearly 945 Group-II posts lying vacant in various government Departments.

The Finance Department, through GO. 98 issued on August 28 this year, had approved recruitments to 508 Group-II posts and now the government has given permission to fill another 212 Group-II vacant posts, through a fresh GO issued on Friday (October 20). There is another around 225 ‘carry forward’ posts from the last notification, which would also be filled along with the posts notified this time.

Officials at the helm of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), the recruiting agency, may notify around 945 posts in the next 10 days and the prelims are likely to be conducted in February, 2024.

Principal Secretary to the Government (HR) Chiranjiv Choudhary has asked the Commission to take up the recruitments after obtaining the confirmation of the vacant posts from the Heads of the Departments concerned, duly following the procedure of roster points and educational qualifications of the applicants.

He has also instructed all the Heads of the Departments to furnish the details of the vacant posts, including roster points and qualifications to the Commission immediately.

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

