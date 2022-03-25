Government owes explanation on ‘liquor deaths’ in Jangareddygudem, says Naidu

Jagan has put in place adulterated excise policy that encourages hazardous brands, he alleges

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday slammed the YSRCP government for “reducing to a mockery” the Budget session of the Legislature.

Addressing the media, Mr. Naidu expressed disgust over “the magnitude of corruption Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is resorting to,” and said he had not seen such a government in his political career.

He said the government owed an explanation on the “27 deaths caused due to cheap liquor at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district.” Instead of making a statement in the House, the TDP leaders who questioned the government were suspended, he added.

The TDP chief alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “insatiable greed for easy money” was resulting in serious health issues and loss of lives for the poor and the downtrodden.

The Chief Minister had put in place an “adulterated excise policy” that encouraged “hazardous brands,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

“Established brands such as McDowell’s and Kingfisher are nowhere to be seen in the State now,” the TDP chief said, adding that reports had clearly mentioned that the deaths were caused due to consumption of illicit liquor. Mr. Naidu said the party would take the agitation to its logical end.

Foundation Day

Mr. Naidu said the TDP would celebrate the 40 th Foundation Day in a grand manner, from the village to the State level, on March 29.

“We will rededicate ourselves to the cause of food, clothing and shelter for the poor, espoused up by the party founder, N.T. Rama Rao,” he said.

Three capitals

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, at another press conference, accused the Chief Minister of using the three-capital formula to whip up regional conflicts.

He cautioned people not to fall prey to the “deceptive tactics” of the ruling party leaders, who were “setting the ground for the next elections.”

He said, instead of adhering to the court directive on implementation of the promises made to the farmers in the capital region, the Chief Minister was trying to find fault with the verdict.

He said Mr. Naidu was a visionary and had proven his acumen in the past unlike Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who lacked experience and was incapable of developing a capital city for the State.