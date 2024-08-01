Government orders ACB inquiry against former Mines Director Venkata Reddy

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has sent a memo to the Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on August 1 (Thursday) for taking necessary action against V.G. Venkata Reddy, former Director of Mines & Geology (DMG) (suspended on July 31), for allegedly committing several irregularities that caused a huge financial loss to the public exchequer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prasad stated that a report from the Industries and Commerce (Mines) Department pointed out the lapses, which resulted in gains to private parties.

The government had since decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Venkata Reddy, and also to suspend him for his actions.

The said lapses were found in sand operations carried out by private agencies in the last three years, and there were also violations of the agreement conditions laid down under the A.P. Minor Mineral Concession Rules of 1966, and relevant orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court.

Mr. Venkata Reddy is a senior civilian staff officer (training) of the Indian Coast Guard, and has been on deputation with the Government of A.P. He was Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of A.P. Mineral Development Corporation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.