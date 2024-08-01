GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government orders ACB inquiry against former Mines Director Venkata Reddy

A memo issued by the Chief Secretary alleges that the official committed several irregularities that caused huge financial loss to the public exchequer

Published - August 01, 2024 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Former Director of Mines & Geology V.G. Venkata Reddy.

Former Director of Mines & Geology V.G. Venkata Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has sent a memo to the Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on August 1 (Thursday) for taking necessary action against V.G. Venkata Reddy, former Director of Mines & Geology (DMG) (suspended on July 31), for allegedly committing several irregularities that caused a huge financial loss to the public exchequer.

Mr. Prasad stated that a report from the Industries and Commerce (Mines) Department pointed out the lapses, which resulted in gains to private parties.

The government had since decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Venkata Reddy, and also to suspend him for his actions.

The said lapses were found in sand operations carried out by private agencies in the last three years, and there were also violations of the agreement conditions laid down under the A.P. Minor Mineral Concession Rules of 1966, and relevant orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court.

Mr. Venkata Reddy is a senior civilian staff officer (training) of the Indian Coast Guard, and has been on deputation with the Government of A.P. He was Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of A.P. Mineral Development Corporation.

