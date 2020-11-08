Government neglecting critical issues plaguing power sector: JAC

It plans to stage relay hunger strike from tomorrow

Employees of the power utilities staged a demonstration at the office of the SPDCL, near Swaraj Maidan, in the city on Saturday under the aegis of the AP State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (APSPE - JAC) in protest against the government’s alleged negligence in resolving critical issues faced by the power sector and the problems being encountered by the regular and contract employees.

The JAC leaders said relay hunger strike would be staged from November 9 to 14 if the government continued to shirk from its responsibility to sort out the issues.

In a press release, JAC office-bearers P. Chandrasekhar, M. Veda Vyasa Rao and B. Sai Krishna said the record of discussions furnished by the management was one-sided and it did not state the facts, and several assurances made by Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy were missing from the minutes of the meeting.

They alleged that the employees were threatened in the guise of COVID-19, and it indicated the intentions of the management.

“The management is not making sincere efforts to restore industrial peace and harmony,” the JAC insisted and demanded urgent action.