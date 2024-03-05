ADVERTISEMENT

Government mortgaged Andhra Pradesh Secretariat for ₹370 crore, alleges Lokesh

March 05, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In the last five years, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal business ventures have registered profits, while the State’s financial situation is in dire straits, alleges the TDP leader

G.V.R. Subba Rao

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has alleged that the YSRCP government mortgaged the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat for ₹370 crore.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’ on March 5 (Tuesday), Mr. Lokesh recalled that the government had earlier mobilised ₹7,000 crore by mortgaging the mineral resources and raised a substantial debt of ₹33,000 crore on liquor sales.

Mr. Lokesh said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to leverage the potential for establishing new companies and providing employment opportunities for the youth.

Alleging a stark contrast between Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal business ventures, which yielded significant profits over the past five years, and the State’s “dire financial situation” characterised by crippling debt, Mr. Lokesh advised people people to be wary of the Chief Minister’s machinations.

