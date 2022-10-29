Government medical seats likely to increase in Andhra Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 29, 2022 11:17 IST

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The government medical seats will increase significantly in the State in the near future, thanks to the initiatives being taken by the State government.

Till 2019, the number of PG medical seats was 970, which increased by 207 in 2022, an official release issued in Vijaywada on Friday said.

Now, there is a possibility for 746 additional seats. With these, the increase in seats will be 953 during the last more than three years.

The State government had appointed 1,254 assistant professors. It had created 106 professor, 312 associate professor, and 832 assistant professor posts. The government was taking steps to fill these posts at the earliest, the release said.

