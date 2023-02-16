ADVERTISEMENT

Government Medical College in Vizianagaram keen on starting admissions from 2023-24 academic year, says its principal

February 16, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

If the National Medical Commission gives its nod, we will start anatomy, physiology and biochemistry wings immediately as some of the buildings are ready, says Padmaleela

K Srinivasa Rao

Availability of best faculty, along with teaching hospital, will be boon to the students, says college principal K. Padmaleela.

The State government is keen on starting admissions in the Government Medical College coming up in Vizianagaram from the academic year 2023-24 as some of the buildings are ready, says principal K. Padmaleela.

“A team from the National Medical Commission (NMC) recently visited the site and expressed its satisfaction over the progress of construction of the college,” Dr. Padmaleela told The Hindu.

“We will start anatomy, physiology and biochemistry wings immediately if the NMC gives its nod. Full-fledged departments will be ready once we overcome the initial hurdles. The admission process will commence through NEET if the NMC gives its nod,” she added.

Faculty appointed

“The government is also taking steps to ensure best faculty in the college. Sixty faculty members, including professors, associate professors and assistant professors, have been appointed,” she said.

Dr. Padmaleela, who had worked in King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam and Government Medical College in Srikakulam, said availability of best faculty, along with teaching hospital, would be boon to the students.

“We are coordinating with officials of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation, which is constructing the hospital with ₹600 crore in 70 acres of land on the outskirts of Vizianagaram,” Dr. Padmaleela said.

She also said that Minister for Health and Medical Education V. Rajini and senior officials had recently visited the site and expressed satisfaction of the progress of the work.

