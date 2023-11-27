HamberMenu
Government land sought for installation of statues of Marudhu brothers and Mudaliyar Bhavan

November 27, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
A.P. State Mudaliyar Welfare and Development Committee chairman T.G. Suresh submitting a memorandum to Rajampeta MP P.V. Midhun Reddy in Tirupati on Monday.

A.P. State Mudaliyar Welfare and Development Committee chairman T.G. Suresh submitting a memorandum to Rajampeta MP P.V. Midhun Reddy in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Representatives of the Mudaliyar community led by the Andhra Pradesh State Mudaliyar Welfare and Development Committee chairman T.G. Suresh on November 27 (Monday) submitted memoranda to Rajampet MP P.V. Midhun Reddy in Tirupati and Collector Sagili Shanmohan in Chittoor, seeking allocation of government land for the installation of statues of 17th century Tamil warrior brothers, popularly known as Marudhu brothers, and the construction of a ‘Mudaliyar Bhavan’ in Chittoor.

Mr. Suresh told the media that the Marudhu brothers of the Sivagangai area in Tamil Nadu waged a battle against the British and sacrificed their lives in the late 17th century. “Even after three and a half centuries, the Marudhu brothers continue to inspire the Mudaliyar community. The community has also requested the State government to provide land for the construction of a Mudaliyar Bhavan in Chittoor. The MP and the Collector assured that they would send the proposals to the State government soon,” he said.

Mudaliyar community leaders Rajasekhar, A.G. Balaji, and corporator Mohammad Hussain Ali Sha were also present.

