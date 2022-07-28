Andhra Pradesh

Government keen on resolving employees’ issues at the earliest: Minister Botsa

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA: July 28, 2022 12:55 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 12:55 IST

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy had a fresh round of deliberations with representatives of government employees’ associations on pending issues, including non-financial issues, related to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Mr. Satyanarayana said the government was keen on resolving the issues at the earliest and was working in that direction. 

According to an official release, the irritants in the implementation of the employees’ health scheme, making the increased retirement age (62 years) applicable to societies and corporations, giving revised HRA to employees in the newly-formed districts, regularisation of contract workers, compassionate appointments to the family members of employees who died of COVID and cadre-wise fixation of pay scales were discussed in detail. 

