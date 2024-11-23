Government keen on preserving and promoting art and culture, says Minister Savitha

Minister for Handloom and Textiles S. Savitha said on Friday (November 22, 2024) that efforts were on to revive the lost glory of traditional handicrafts and handlooms.

Speaking after inaugurating a Lepakshi Gandhi Shilpa Bazar exhibition in Vijayawada, the Minister said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was keen on protecting the State’s culture and traditions. She said the government was contemplating organising these exhibition abroad soon.

The exhibition will be on till December 1. Artisans from different states have carted in their unique products that are up for grab at the exhibition.

Vijayawada East constituency MLA Gadde Rammohan, Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited Vice-Chairman M. Vishwa, Vijayawada RDO K. Chaitanya, APCO Managing Director Pavan Murthy and others were present.

