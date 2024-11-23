 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Government keen on preserving and promoting art and culture, says Minister Savitha

Efforts to revive traditional handicrafts and handlooms highlighted by Minister S. Savitha at Lepakshi Gandhi Shilpa Bazar exhibition

Published - November 23, 2024 03:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S. Savitha is going round the stalls at the Lepakshi Gandhi Shilpa Bazar Exhibition in Vijayawada on Friday (November 22, 2024).

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S. Savitha is going round the stalls at the Lepakshi Gandhi Shilpa Bazar Exhibition in Vijayawada on Friday (November 22, 2024). | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Minister for Handloom and Textiles S. Savitha said on Friday (November 22, 2024) that efforts were on to revive the lost glory of traditional handicrafts and handlooms.

Speaking after inaugurating a Lepakshi Gandhi Shilpa Bazar exhibition in Vijayawada, the Minister said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was keen on protecting the State’s culture and traditions. She said the government was contemplating organising these exhibition abroad soon.

The exhibition will be on till December 1. Artisans from different states have carted in their unique products that are up for grab at the exhibition.

Vijayawada East constituency MLA Gadde Rammohan, Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited Vice-Chairman M. Vishwa, Vijayawada RDO K. Chaitanya, APCO Managing Director Pavan Murthy and others were present.

Published - November 23, 2024 03:23 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.