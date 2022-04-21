Government is pro-farmer, asserts A.P. Agriculture Minister Kakani

Financial aid being extended to farmers under various schemes in spite of constraints, he says

Financial aid being extended to farmers under various schemes in spite of constraints, he says

Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy took charge as Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation, Marketing and Food Processing at the Secretariat on Thursday.

On the occasion, Mr. Govardhan Reddy said the government was pro-farmer, which was evident from the highest budgetary allocation of nearly ₹43,000 crore made for the agriculture and allied sectors, and the direct transfer of approximately ₹20,120 crore into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of the Rythu Bharosa - PM KISAN scheme.

Financial assistance was being extended to the farmers under various other schemes in spite of the constraints, he said.

Drip irrigation

The Minister said he cleared the file pertaining to implementation of drip and sprinkler irrigation in 3.75 lakh acres at a cost of ₹1,395 crore. It would be launched soon by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to help the farmers, particularly those in water-starved areas, in irrigating their crops in a sustainable manner and at less cost.

Tractors sanctioned

Mr. Govardhan Reddy said he also signed on a file sanctioning 3,500 tractors to the farmers under the YSR Yantra Seva scheme. The Chief Minister would flag off the vehicles in Vijayawada. The Minister also cleared the establishment of State Seed Research and Training Centre at Gannavaram at an estimated cost of ₹46 crore.

Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Agriculture Commissioner C. Hari Kiran and others were present.

Later, A.P. Agriculture Commission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Dr. YSR Horticulture University Vice-Chancellor T. Janaki Ram, and Acharya N.G. Ranga Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy congratulated Mr. Govardhan Reddy on being appointed the Minister for Agriculture, and explained the academic and other activities going on in their universities.