ADVERTISEMENT

Government grants ₹119 crore for setting up three polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh

July 15, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The institutions to come up at Betamcharla in Nandyal district, Guntakal in Anantapur district, and Maidukur in Kadapa district

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Principal Secretary, Department of Skill Development and Training, S. Suresh Kumar, on July 15 (Saturday) said the Andhra Pradesh government had given its nod for a grant of ₹119.57 crore for establishment of three polytechnic colleges at Betamcharla in Nandyal district, Guntakal in Anantapur district, and Maidukur in Kadapa district.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that of the total amount, ₹24.02 crore would be the annual recurring expenditure for payment of salaries and other aspects, while ₹ 95.55 crore would be spent on construction of permanent buildings and hostels for the colleges and installation of the machinery required.

Teaching and non-teaching posts

A total of 128 teaching and 68 non-teaching posts had been sanctioned for the three institutions, he said, adding that the government wanted to integrate the polytechnic colleges and ITIs that were functioning in the same location.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, he said the government had also given the green signal for establishment of 26 skill development colleges and 175 polytechnic colleges, one in each district, in a phased manner.

Indicating that there was a dire need for skilled workforce in the State, Mr. Suresh Kumar said employment generation and introduction of market-oriented courses would play a significant role in the future.

He said new institutions offering new technical courses were being established in the backward areas to enhance technical skills among the rural youth.

Allocation of seats

Explaining about the number of seats in the new polytechnic colleges, Director of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani said, at the Bethamcharla Government Polytechnic College, 60 seats each had been allocated to the Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics Communication and Artificial Engineering and Machine Learning departments.

In the Guntakal Polytechnic College, 60 seats each were allocated to the Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics, Civil and Electrical Engineering and Electric Vehicle Technology.

Likewise, in the Maidukur Polytechnic College, 60 seats each were allocated in the Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics, Civil, Chemical, Metallurgical and Computer Engineering and Internet of Things (IoT) departments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US