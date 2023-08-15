Government giving top priority to welfare of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

August 15, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that priority is given to the welfare of STs, SCs, BCs and minorities and 50% of the posts in various boards and committees have been allotted the persons belonging to these categories.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the national flag during in the 77th Independence Day celebrations organised at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on August 15 (Tuesday).

The Chief Minister inspected the guard of honour and presented medals to the meritorious police personnel. He also reviewed the tableaux displayed by various government department on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said the government had brought many reforms in different sectors, benefitting farmers, women and the poor in the State.

“Of the five Deputy Chief Ministers, four posts have been given to the people belonging to ST, SC, BC and minority categories. About 50% of the nominated posts in agriculture marketing committees, trust boards of various temples have been allotted to SCs, STs and Backward Classes,” he said.

2.06 lakh posts fulfilled

In the last four years, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said ₹2.31 lakh crore had been credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme and 76% of the beneficiaries belonged to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. About 2.06 lakh permanent posts have been filled in various departments and 80% of these poets were filled with SCs, STs and other weaker sections of the societiy, the Chief Minister said.

A 125-foot-high bronze statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar will be unveiled in the Ambedkar Memorial Park at Swarajya Maidan in Vijayawada on the Constitution Day on November 26, he said.

Listing out the welfare schemes introduced by the government in agriculture, education, health, women empowerment and other sectors, the Chief Minister said that the government was taking steps to improve infrastructure and create employment for the youth.

“The government has created a record by distributing 30.65 lakh house sites to women and 22 lakh houses have been constructed for them,” he said.

He described Disha App, Disha Mahila Police Stations, Disha Pubic Prosecutors, Village and Ward Secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and Village Clinics among others as the successful moves by the government.

“The government is setting up three capitals, paving way for equal development of all regions in the State,” he said.

Later, the Chief Minister presented shields to the Education Department the tableau of which was adjudged the best tableaux and the 9th Battalion of Venkatagiri which won the first prize among the battalions in the parade.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police K. V. Rajendranath Reddy and officers of various departments took part in the celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.