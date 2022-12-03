Government giving due priority to persons with disabilities: Collector

December 03, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Collector directs officials to arrange special camps for issuing ration cards, Aadhar linkage

Rajulapudi Srinivas

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao presenting laptops to the students during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities', in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Malladi Vishnu, MLA, has said that the government is giving priority to persons with disabilities in all sectors and asked them to avail themselves of the opportunities.

Speaking at a programme organised in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities here on Saturday, Mr. Vishnu said the government was extending loans, pensions, tricycles and laptops for differently abled students.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said that public should have knowledge on Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Act, 2016. They should be honoured at educational institutions, hospitals and other offices, he said. He directed the officers concerned to arrange separate centres for issuing ration cards, Aadhaar linkage with voter ID cards and other purposes.

Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Transgender persons Director, B. Ravi Prakash Reddy said that houses were sanctioned for 13,000 disabled persons and scholarships, worth ₹12 crore had been sanctioned for 6,000 students.

Managing Director M.A. Kumar Raja said the government was sanctioning loans for establishing starting business. About 1,750 persons tricycles were distributed to eligible persons, Mr. Raja said.

Later, Mr. Dilli Rao distributed laptops to the students. Students of various government and private institutions participated.

CONNECT WITH US