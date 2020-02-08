Government giving boost for aqua sector: Mopidevi

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reduced the cost of electricity to ₹1.50 paise per unit for all aqua farmers as an incentive to the sector.

AquaEx India – 2020, an event on Indian fisheries and aquaculture, is being held at Pedda Amiram village, Bhimavaram town, in West Godavari district, from February 6 to 8.

The Minister, who visited the exhibition, said that aqua sector was contributing 40% of the revenue to the Centre, and the State and Central governments were keen on developing the sector.

“Mr. Jagan during his ‘padayatra’ has assured to bring down the power charges to aqua producers. Earlier, the unit cost was more than ₹3,” the Minister said adding the Chief Minister understood the problems of the farmers and took the decision.

Department of Fisheries, Government of AP, Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions (AFTS) and the Society for Indian Fisheries and Aquaculture (SIFA), Hyderabad, are jointly organising the event at Radha Krishna Convention Centre, in Bhimavaram.

Scientists, farmers, traders, students, stakeholders and exhibitors attended the three-day fair on the second day on Friday. Workshops, debates and lectures marked the event on exports potential and latest technologies in aquaculture sector.