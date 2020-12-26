Government gearing up to conduct COVID-19 vaccine dry run

VIJAYAWADA

125 health workers as beneficiaries will be involved in five session sites identified in Krishna

Officials of Health Department and Krishna district administration are gearing up to conduct an end to end COVID vaccine distribution dry run on December 28 and December 29 as Andhra Pradesh was selected for the dry run along with three other states by the Centre.

According to a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday, the dry run would be conducted at five-session sites including Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, Public Health Centre (PHC), Uppuluru, Purna Heart Institute, Vijayawada, PHC, Penamaluru and Urban PHC, Prakash Nagar, Vijayawada with 25 dummy beneficiaries (Health Care Workers) at each site in a two-hour slot.

Each beneficiary would pass through five Vaccine Officers at the site and their details would be verified with the Co-WIN application, vaccinated, stay under observation for 30 minutes before leaving.

“The dry run is aimed at testing the planned operations and the laid out mechanisms for CoVID-19 vaccination in the state and it will provide insights on any gaps or bottlenecks so that those could be addressed before the commencement of the COVID- 19 vaccination drive. It will be used to test preparedness for vaccinating pre-identified beneficiaries from specified groups supported by Co-WIN, an electronic application,” the release stated.

The government has already identified vaccine officers and Health Care Workers and their detail have been uploaded to CoWIN portal. An Adverse Even Following Immunization (AEFI) committee has been formed as per the guidelines and vaccine team members would be trained on Saturday.

On Monday, the dry run would be conducted under video coverage and reports would be submitted to the district and State task force committees.