‘Government fulfilled 80% promises’

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has described the government’s decision to ban liquor in phases as historic.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, along with Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, MLAs and party leaders, participated in a meeting organised to distribute ₹73.46-crore loans to the DWCRA women of Bheemunipatnam Assembly constituency, at Chittivasala near here on Tuesday. Addressing the beneficiaries, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that no government would be ready to forego the income from liquor sale. But the Chief Minister was committed to honouring the promise he had made. In the first phase, 43,000 belt shops were closed down and the number of licensed shops brought down, he said. The government decided to establish 25 Skill Development Centres in each parliamentary constituency and construct 25 lakh houses in the next five years, he added.

Jobs for youth

The YSRCP government had fulfilled 80% of its election-eve promises in just five months of coming to power. In the first budget meeting itself, 20 bills that were aimed at the welfare of the poor had been passed, Mr. Vijaya Sai said.

About 50% of the nominated posts and contracts were given to the SC / ST / BCs and minorities, and jobs provided to youth in the village / ward secretariats. Autorickshaw drivers were being provided ₹10,000 per annum as assistance under Vahana Mitra and ₹13,500 to the farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao took exception to JSP president Pavan Kalyan’s statement that the Chief Minister was unable to question the Centre as there were cases pending against him. Alleging that the TDP government had looted the State in the last five years in the name of Capital construction, Land Pooling Scheme, and Polavaram project, he wondered why the JSP chief was silent on it.

‘Make Vizag Capital’

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath alleged that the Capital project was mired in corruption, and appealed to Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who is also party general secretary, to consider making Visakhapatnam the Capital.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and YSRCP east constituency in-charge A. Vijaya Nirmala spoke.