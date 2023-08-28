ADVERTISEMENT

Government focussed on constructing approach road to Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh: Vizianagaram Collector

August 28, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM 

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi said an approach road will be provided to Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh soon.

Vizianagaram district administration is now focussed on land acquisition for the approach road to the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, which would be constructed near Chinamadapalli in Dattirajeru mandal soon.

The district administration, which acquired 561.88 acres for the construction of the university, has to acquire a few acres for the approach road, which is essential for the movement of heavy vehicles carrying construction material to the project site. Speaking to The Hindu, Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi said the government has given top priority for an approach road from Visakhapatnam-Raipur highway to the project site.

She said Roads and Buildings officials have been assigned the job of constructing the 1.5-km approach road and indicated that the tender process would also be completed soon. University vice chancellor T.V. Kattimani has already requested the government for the quick completion of the approach road so that the actual construction would begin very soon at the site, where a ground-breaking ceremony was held on August 25 by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan. “The Union government is keen on extending its full support for the early completion of the project, whichneeds around ₹834 crore for the phase-1.”

The university management and the district administration would discuss the master plan soon to iron out initial hurdles in the construction. Dedicated water and electricity supply will have to be provided before the construction of the institution begins. The university is particular about starting classes in the new building in academic year 2024-25 as the buildings on old Andhra University campus are not sufficient to accommodate new courses and classes.

