Government failed to solve the problems of teachers, employees and pensioners, says MLC

January 25, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUMALA

MLC Pakalapati Raghu Varma, representing the Uttarandhra teachers constituency on Thursday blamed the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government for its alleged discrimination in solving the problems faced by teachers, employees and pensioners in the State.

The MLC also warned that the State government will be forced to taste a bitter experience. “Despite repeatedly taking up the issue to the notice of the government we are kept at a distance,” he said speaking to the media.

Mr. Varma voiced his concern at the biased approach of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the privileges being extended to MLCs. He feels it is unfair that the recommendation letters of MLAs (for the darshan of the presiding deity) are accepted for six days in a week while those from the MLCs are accepted for only three to four days.

“A uniform treatment should be made applicable to all,” he said. Mr. Varma further urged the TTD to focus their attention on providing quality food in the annadanam to visiting pilgrims besides enhancing amenities to those reaching town on foot from far places.