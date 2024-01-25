GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government failed to solve the problems of teachers, employees and pensioners, says MLC

Pakalapati Raghu Varma also warned that the State government will be forced to taste a bitter experience from their side

January 25, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

MLC Pakalapati Raghu Varma, representing the Uttarandhra teachers constituency on Thursday blamed the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government for its alleged discrimination in solving the problems faced by teachers, employees and pensioners in the State.

The MLC also warned that the State government will be forced to taste a bitter experience. “Despite repeatedly taking up the issue to the notice of the government we are kept at a distance,” he said speaking to the media.

Mr. Varma voiced his concern at the biased approach of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the privileges being extended to MLCs. He feels it is unfair that the recommendation letters of MLAs (for the darshan of the presiding deity) are accepted for six days in a week while those from the MLCs are accepted for only three to four days.

“A uniform treatment should be made applicable to all,” he said. Mr. Varma further urged the TTD to focus their attention on providing quality food in the annadanam to visiting pilgrims besides enhancing amenities to those reaching town on foot from far places.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.