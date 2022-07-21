Government failed to deploy sufficient boats, alert villagers on Godavari floods: Naidu

‘Many boat owners did not offer their services as the government failed to settle their dues’

The State government has failed in alerting the villagers on the Godavari floods and in deploying sufficient number of boats to rescue the victims from the affected habitations, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged.

“There is no flood preparedness. Stocks of essential commodities have not been maintained. The villagers are suffering due to the inefficiency of the government,” Mr. Naidu said after visiting the flood-hit villages on Thursday.

One boat was allotted to about 1,500 villagers. Had sufficient boats been arranged, people would have moved to safer places in time, he said.

As the government failed to settle the previous dues of the boat owners, many did not offer their services now, Mr. Naidu alleged.

Even after 11 days, no steps were taken to clean the inundated villages and supply safe drinking water to the villagers, he added.

‘Aid not disbursed’

“The flood victims are staying in unhygienic conditions and are consuming water that is unsafe. The financial assistance of ₹2,000 announced by the government has not been disbursed. The volunteers are threatening the victims not to make public such facts,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

Referring to the row over the Polavaram project, the former Chief Minister alleged that the YSRCP government had changed the design of the Project, which had caused damage to the lower cofferdam and the diaphragm wall.

He demanded that the government provide compensation to the agriculture, horticulture and dairy farmers affected by the floods as per the norms announced by the Union government. He said the TDP would fight until justice was done to all the flood victims.