Government failed in flood management, alleges Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that the government was citing the floods in the Krishna to project Amaravati as a flood-prone area, and possibly shift it and torment him.

Making a PowerPoint presentation on ‘Flood and government’s failures’ at the party office in Guntur, Mr. Naidu said the government failed in flood management.

“Except for hatching conspiracies to flood my house and project Amaravati as a flood-prone area, the government did nothing,” he said, and added that there were fair chances of avoiding the floods.

The government was silent for 20 days when floodwaters kept rising. “Why did the government ignore IMD and ISRO warnings?” he asked, and reiterated that the floods were not a natural calamity but a man-made disaster.

Capital issue

“Is the government planning to relocate the Capital on the pretext of floods? The government owes an explanation,” he observed.

Alleging that the YSRCP leaders were determined to inundate his house, Mr. Naidu said, instead of filling the reservoirs, the government released the floodwaters in one go, which only led to inundation of many localities and not his house.

In the process, people suffered and were facing hardship as their dwellings were inundated, he observed.

“Also, notices have been given only to me in the State. Without prior permission, drones were used to capture images of my residence,” he alleged.

“The government claims that it has good relations with the neighbouring Telangana. If that is the case, why did Telangana lodge a complaint with the Krishna River Management Board (MRMB) on diversion of Krishna water to Pothireddipadu? Why did the government fail to take the water to Rayalaseema instead of allowing it to flow into the sea?” Mr. Naidu asked.

Mr. Naidu said he visited 19 villages in Krishna and Guntur districts and reviewed the impact of the floods.

“Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at every place. Lands were submerged. Farmers, who raised commercial crops in 30,000 acres, suffered loss to the tune of more than ₹3,000 crore. The government should come to the rescue of the farmers,” Mr. Naidu said.