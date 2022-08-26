Government ensuring best infra for JNTU, says new V-C

Will take steps to improve academic standards at all affiliated colleges, he says

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM:
August 26, 2022 02:57 IST

G.V.R. Prasada Rao taking charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-GV in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

JNTU-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor G.V.R .Prasada Rao who formally took charge as Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-Gurujada Vizianagaram on Thursday said that the State government was giving utmost priority to providing state-of-the-art infrastructure for the new university.

Addressing a meeting here, he asked both teaching and non-teaching staff to strive hard to meet the expectations of the government and enhance the image of JNTU-GV.

He said that the new university would take all steps to improve academic standards in all affiliated colleges in accordance with AICTE norms and guidelines. JNTU-GV Registrar G. Swami Naidu and University Colleges’ Principal K. Srikumar attended the meeting.

