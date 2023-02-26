Government employees on the warpath in Andhra Pradesh, announce agitation programmes from March 9 to achieve their demands

February 26, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati on February 26 (Sunday) announced a series of agitation programmes to mount pressure on the State government to address the issues being faced by the government employees, including payment of salaries by the first of every month.

The JAC members met here to discuss and finalise their action plan.

Later, addressing the media, JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the JAC would initiate steps to garner the support of trade unions and employees’ associations from February 27.

He said the phased agitation programmes would begin from March 9 with the employees wearing black badges across the State. ‘Work to rule’ would be observed from March 21 to April 4, and ‘cell down’ (stop the use of cellphones) would be resorted to for one day on March 21.

The State Executive Committee meeting would be convened on April 5 to decide the future action plan if the government failed to respond positively by then, he said.

The employees would also stage lunch-hour demonstrations at the offices of the district Collector and RDO on March 13 and 14. Dharnas would be staged on March 15, 17 and 20 at the district Collectorates across the State.

The JAC members would visit the houses of employees who died during the first and second waves of COVID-19 on March 27, said Mr. Venkateswarlu.

“On April 1, we will visit the houses of retired government employees who have not been paid their retirement benefits till date and the retired CPS employees who are receiving meagre pensions. We will also visit the houses of employees who are not receiving GPF, APGLI, EL, leave salary and surrender leave,” he said.

A ‘Chalo district Collectorate’ would be staged on April 3, which is also observed as Grievances Day (Spandana), to submit memoranda to the district Collector, he said.

JAC secretary-general Palisetti Damodara Rao and others spoke.