Government employees in Andhra Pradesh vexed over delayed salary and pending arrears, says Lokesh

February 13, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh on February 13 (Monday) said that the government employees in Andhra Pradesh were vexed as they were made to wait for their salaries, arrears, and other benefits.

“The government employees will be bailed out of their predicament if the TDP is voted to power,” Mr. Lokesh said while addressing a public meeting at Chinnaraju Kuppam of Nagari Assembly constituency, on the 18th day of his Yuva Galam walkathon.

Mr. Lokesh claimed that many police personnel had complained to him that they were not being paid their travel and dearness allowances and medical bills.

He urged the Police Department to focus on solving the problems of their staff, instead of ‘focusing on his walkathon by deploying drones’.

Alleging that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had betrayed the youth with false promises over job calender, Mega DSC and fee reimbursement, Mr. Lokesh said that the Yuva Galam would spell doom for the YSRCP government.

“Despite having 31 party MPs, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to obtain the Special Category Status to the State,” Mr. Lokesh said.

The TDP leader alleged that Nagari MLA and Tourism Minister R.K. Roja was resorting to corruption and demanding shares from entrepreneurs. He also accused Ms. Roja of grabbing government land in Nagari and Visakhapatnam. “Several granite quarries have been closed fearing Ms. Roja’s demand for commissions,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.

“Ms. Roja had made a government employee carry her footwear. She demanded shares from the Dalits in the Nagari constituency for providing them with house sites,” said Mr. Lokesh.

The TDP leader said that power-loom weavers would be provided with 500 units of power every month free of cost, if his party was voted to power. “The Galeru-Nagari project will be completed within a year of coming to power. An industrial park will be set up in Nagari. The community of Agnikula Kshatriyas will be provided with caste certificates without hassles,” he promised.